For the third time, the province has tested the Alert Ready system.

Jennifer Rice is the Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness and said this testing is designed to assess the system’s readiness for an actual emergency and identify any adjustments that need to be made.

Residents who have an LTE or a 4-G compatible phone should have received an alert at 1:55 p.m. today (Wednesday).

This also happens to be Emergency Preparedness week.

Rice said they’re reminding British Columbians that they have a role to play when it comes to emergency preparedness, as do all levels of government, and that we’re all responsible in considering own personal preparedness.

“It’s also a good time to have a personal preparedness kit ready if not do you have a plan to get one or to build one,” said Rice. “Have you sat down with your family and talk about your family plan and what they would do in the case of a major event?”

Having your phone up to date in terms of its system software and operating system is important in ensuring you receive these alerts.

With files from Pat Matthews, MyCaribooNow