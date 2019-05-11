Image of the fire on the evening of May 10th, 2019. Photo courtesy of Gordon Briggs.

SAYWARD, BC – The forest fire in Sayward is still out of control.

According to a social media post by the village office, the fire is currently at zero containment.

The village added in the post that an assessment will be made and a strategy put in place on how to fight the fire.

30-50 fire crew members will be tackling it, which the village said has grown to eight hectares overnight. Heavy machinery and helicopters will be in the area to help fight the fire.

We have reached out to the Coastal Fire Centre for an update. Their comment is forthcoming.