Shannon Briggs took this photo of the wildfire that burned near Sayward on May 10th, 2019. Photo courtesy Shannon Briggs

SAYWARD, BC – The fire is still raging, but now crews have a handle on it.

According to Coastal Fire Centre information officer Dorothy Jacobsen, the forest fire near the Village of Sayward is now 30% contained.

30 crew members are on the ground fighting the blaze. Jacobsen added that four helicopters are also on site.

“The Sayward fire is doing really well today. The commander thinks we’ll probably have it fully contained later tonight or tomorrow,” Jacobsen said.

She added there is no risk to the residents or buildings in the village, but a tactical evacuation was issued yesterday as a precaution.

Jacobsen also said there is no word yet on what first started the fire, though it is suspected it was human-caused. She said the cause is under investigation.