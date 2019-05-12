Shannon Briggs took this photo of the wildfire that burned near Sayward on May 10th, 2019. Photo courtesy Shannon Briggs

SAYWARD, B.C – The forest fire near the Village of Sayward is now being described as contained.

Dorothy Jacobsen, the Coastal Fire Centre information officer, says the fire is being held at 21 hectares and should be under control by either Sunday or Monday.

“We don’t expect it to grow under the current condition, and we expect it to be under control officially either today or tomorrow,” said Jacobsen.

She added that once the fire is listed as ‘under control’ crews will take a few days to monitor the hot spots.

“The guys will spend a few days, to a week, mopping up hot spots making sure there’s nothing idling underneath the surface and just making sure its really out.”

Jacobsen also said there is no word yet on what first started the fire, though it is suspected it was human-caused. She said the cause is under investigation.