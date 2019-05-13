SAYWARD, B.C – The fire in Sayward has been contained to 21 hectares, and is currently in the monitor and mop up stage, according to the Coastal Fire Centre.

Dorothy Jacobsen, the Coastal Fire Centre information officer, said the fire reached a size of 21 hectares, and will be under control by Today.

She said both firefighter crews and helicopter assistance was required to fight the fire, but they are now looking to extinguish any hot spots.

“It’s in a mop up and patrol kind of mode, and at this point we fully expect it to be categorized as fully under control today,” said Jacobsen.

Jacobsen added that an investigation is currently underway as to the cause of the fire, and they believe it to be human caused.