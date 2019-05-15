POWELL RIVER, B.C. – It’s going to cost you to go camping at a pair of campgrounds in Powell River.

The province announced Monday that a new $15 fee is being applied to two recreation sites which are being upgraded to fee-for-service sites to, according to a government release, “provide better camping services.”

The change means that the sites at Dodd Lake and Nanton Lake will be maintained more frequently and visited regularly by a site host.

The fees will apply to users occupying a campsite for any portion of a day or overnight.

A 50 percent discount will be available to British Columbia seniors and people with disabilities.

Free day use is still allowed for shared public areas at the recreation sites (non-campsites).

“The change is being made to meet the demand for more certainty around campsite availability and to provide a higher level of service as requested by many users of the recreation sites,” the release said.

Free sites will continue to be maintained at Lois Lake, Khartoum Lake and Dinner Rock.

Information on recreation sites, including facility amenities, number of campsites, type of access, fees, fire bans and restrictions, site descriptions, site operators and driving directions, along with additional information to help with trip planning, is available online at www.sitesandtrailsbc.ca/planning-your-trip.