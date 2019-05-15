POWELL RIVER, B.C – Powell River RCMP arrested the same youth three times in a matter of days, for a variety of different crimes.

At approximately 4:10 p.m. on May 9th, police were called to a 7-11 after receiving information that someone was attempting to use stolen credit cards. A Powell River youth was arrested on scene and charged with several offences including failing to comply with an undertaking, fraud, possession of a stolen credit card and possession of property obtained by crime.

The youth was taken before a justice of the peace and released on May 12th.

On May 13th the same male was arrested again by police after threatening a person with bodily harm. He was then taken before a justice of the peace and released again on the evening of May 13th.

On May 14th at approximately 2:18 a.m, police were investigating a suspicious person trying to unlock car doors. On arrival, police apprehended the same youth, and he was found with stolen property and drugs in his possession. The youth was arrested and taken before a justice of the peace where he was released from custody later that evening.

The youth is currently facing 32 charges including uttering threats to cause bodily harm, possession of stolen property, use of a stolen credit card, possession of a stolen credit card, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Impaired Driving

On May 13th, at approximately 12:11 a.m. police responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision near the intersection of Kemano Street and Westview Avenue. Once on scene police located the driver of the vehicle with the assistance of a witness. The driver, a 36 year old male, showed signs of impairment and was asked to provide a breath sample. This matter is still under investigation.

Theft

On May 12th at approximately 8:06 a.m. police responded to a report of a theft from the view point at the intersection of Marine Avenue and the mill entrance in Townsite. It was reported that a spotting scope belonging to the Whale Society was stolen. It was determined an unknown person had cut the spotting scope from the base and then stolen the scope and the metal post it was connected to.

Anyone with information on these crimes, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).