Campbell River resident Jason Blake is missing, and the RCMP are asking for assistance in locating him. (supplied by the Campbell River RCMP)

CAMPBELL RIVER, BC – Campbell River RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing resident.

Jason Blake is described as 5’7” (170 cm), has a stocky build with blue eyes and shaggy sandy blonde hair.

Blake is approximately 40 years old.

According to a release from the detachment, Blake often presents in a dishevelled manner. His fingers are yellowed from cigarette smoking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detachment at 250-286-6221. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.