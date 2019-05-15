Campbell River RCMP asking for assistance in locating missing person
Campbell River resident Jason Blake is missing, and the RCMP are asking for assistance in locating him. (supplied by the Campbell River RCMP)
CAMPBELL RIVER, BC – Campbell River RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing resident.
Jason Blake is described as 5’7” (170 cm), has a stocky build with blue eyes and shaggy sandy blonde hair.
Blake is approximately 40 years old.
According to a release from the detachment, Blake often presents in a dishevelled manner. His fingers are yellowed from cigarette smoking.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the detachment at 250-286-6221. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.