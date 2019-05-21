Powell River & District United Way Logo ( Sourced from their Facebook page)

POWELL RIVER, B.C – The Powell River & District United Way has received funding to replace the On the Road with Children’s Activities bus.

According to a press release, the funding will enhance and expand the service currently offered on board and will include new or enhanced services from inclusion Powell River, Vancouver Coastal Health, Powell River Child Youth and Family Services, Powell River & District United Way, and PREP’s Family Place.

The ORCA bus is a partnership of Powell River & District United Way and School District 47, and they early learning programs throughout the qathet Regional District for families with children ages 0-6 years old.

The bus makes stops throughout the communities in Lund, Saltery Bay, Texada Island, Tla’amin, and Powell River.

The release also said the bus hosts programs such as StrongStart, inclusion Powell River’s Supported Child Development, the City of Powell River Parks, Recreation and Culture Department, and the Tla’amin Child Development Resource Centre.

For information on the ORCA Bus, visit http://www.unitedwayofpowellriver.ca/calendar.html or email orcabus@gmail.com