POWELL RIVER, B.C – Powell River RCMP are asking for help in finding a suspect in a break an enter incident.

On May 16th at approximately 10:44 a.m, police responded to a report of a break and enter at the BrookfieldEnergy Inc. dam site on Arbutus Avenue.

Sometime between May 13th and May 14th police believe someone broke in, and stole approximately $2,000 worth of tools and supplies, including a Honda generator.

The same building was broken into again during the night of May 15th, when some other supplies were stolen from inside.

Theft of Bicycles

On May 17th at approximately 10:40 p.m, police responded to a theft complaint in the 3700 block of Selkirk Avenue.

A neighbour witnessed 2 male suspects run on to a property, grab 2 bikes, and then ride away. The suspects were last seen heading south on Selkirk Avenue toward Penticton Street.

Two bikes, described as a black giant and a blue onyx, were stolen from the residence.

Impaired Driver

On May 19th at approximately 12:34 a.m police stopped a vehicle while conducting a check stop on Arbutus Avenue.

Police requested the driver, a 45 year old female, provide a breath sample under the mandatory alcohol screening laws.

The breath sample registered a fail on the approved screening device, and the female was issued a 90 day driving prohibition and 30 day vehicle impound under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).