Photo of The Powell River Orphaned Wildlife Society President Merrilee Prior(Sourced from the Powell River Orphaned WildLife Society Facebook Page)

POWELL RIVER, B.C – The Powell River Orphaned Wildlife Society is hoping volunteers can donate their time to help rescue and rehabilitate animals, and reduce the workload on the current staff.

Merrilee Prior is the president of the Powell River Orphaned Wildlife Society(PROWLS), and has been running the society for over 10 years.

She says it started out as something to keep her busy, but now she can’t keep up with the amount of animals that need care.

“When I started out I thought it would be a sparrow here and there, but over the years it’s grown to the point where this year we will take in over 600 animals,” said Prior.

“I’m trying to do the work of six people, and I can’t do that.”

She is hoping residents of Powell River and the Comox Valley could donate their time, no matter how small.

“I’m not looking for people to commit to big chunks of time, a couple of hours even once a month would make a big difference.”

She said something as small as cleaning cages and feeding the birds can help in a big way.

A GoFundMe page has also been created for the society, but Prior says the time people can donate is more important than the money.

For more information on the Powell River Orphaned Wildlife Society, or to volunteer, visit their website here.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe page, a link can be found here.