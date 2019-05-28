POWELL RIVER, B.C- The City of Powell River will be hosting a public information session on June 5th regarding the proposed Development Cost Charge.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, June 5th from 5:00‐7:00 p.m. at the Powell River Recreation Complex.

The city said in a release that anyone who has an interest in development within the city limits is welcome to attend.

The release added that there will be a brief presentation explaining the DCC legislation and process, a

question and answer period, and copies of the proposed bylaw for review.

Staff, Council and the Bylaw Consultant may also be present to answer any questions.

If you have specific questions you would like addressed at the meeting or for more information, email Nagi Rizk, Manager of Engineering Services at nrizk@powellriver.ca, or call 604‐485‐8604.