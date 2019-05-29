Just after 6:00 a.m., Powell River Fire Rescue crews responded to a fully involved structure fire on on Joncas Place. Photo supplied by Powell River Fire Rescue

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – A home on Joncas Place appears was badly damaged in an early morning house fire today.

Just after 6:00 a.m., Powell River Fire Rescue crews responded to a fully involved structure fire.

“The fire is proving to be a stubborn one,” Powell River Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.

“Please avoid the area to allow crews to continue work without interruption.”

At the scene, fire chief Terry Peters said the cause of fire is still unknown at this point.

“We have an investigator coming over from the island that will be working with our team to do a full assessment,” Peters said.

“We’re working cooperatively with the insurance company and certainly the homeowner and the tenants at this particular time.”

“It was an old structure and… we had some void spaces that we had to get aggressive to get inside and we used some of our different tools that we have over time just to do that sort of thing,” Peters added.

“At the end of the day, everybody’s safe, everybody got out and we’re just mopping up.”

Peters said upon arrival, crews were able to quickly knock down the fire.

According to reports, the son alerted family members of the fire.