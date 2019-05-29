POWELL RIVER, B.C. – It didn’t take police long to locate a vehicle that was reported to be weaving erratically on the road last Sunday.

At roughly 4:45 p.m. on May 26, police responded to a report of an erratic driver in the 7000 block of Hwy 101. While en route, officers located a vehicle matching the description. The vehicle had gone off the road and hit a road sign.

According to an RCMP release, the 45-year-old male driver showed signs of impairment by drug use.

After a drug recognition evaluation, the driver is now facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while prohibited.

This matter is still under investigation, and further charges may be laid.

One-hundred-thirteen calls over seven days

Thefts and assaults kept Powell River RCMP members busy from May 23rd to 29th.

Police responded to 113 calls for service including: nine thefts, four assaults, two cases of impaired driving, four reports of mischief, and one case of impaired driving.

Girl Guide camp theft

Someone has stolen items from a Girl Guide camp in Powell River.

On May 23rd, police responded to a report of a theft at the camp on Weldwood Road.

Sometime between April 20th and May 15th someone removed the lock from the gate and entered the camp, where they made off with several items including three cords of wood, a wheelbarrow, a stainless steel countertop, and some copper pipe were stolen.

