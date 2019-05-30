Through its Parks, Recreation and Culture department, the city has joined communities across the country in the inaugural ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge. Image supplied by City of Powell River

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The City of Powell River is urging its residents to get moving, and take part in the ParticipACTION Challenge.

Everyone is being encouraged to get involved in reaching Powell River’s goal of being the healthiest and most active community in B.C. by registering in a brand-new program from ParticipACTION.

Through its Parks, Recreation and Culture department, the city has joined communities across the country in the inaugural ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge.

The rules are simple; sit less and move more through physical activity and sport participation.

Start moving and tracking your minutes beginning Friday, May 31st and keep going until Sunday, June 16th.

Through the challenge, cities and downs across the nation are vying for the title of Canada’s Most Active Community.

“We’re fortunate to live in a community that has so many outdoor recreational opportunities that we feel this initiative will draw people’s attention to the fact that being active and healthy can happen for free right in your own backyard,” said the city’s manager of recreation, Neil Pukesh.

“You can encourage your friends, family, coworkers and neighbours to participate by downloading the ParticiPACTION app and tracking their physical activity minutes everyday between May 31st and June 16th,” said community recreation program coordinator, Shawna Rahier.

“Riding your bike, mowing the lawn, taking a family walk, or playing a game of slo pitch all count, so remember to track all your activities.”

A $150,000 grand prize for physical and activities initiatives comes with the title of Most Active Community.

Five regional winners will also be recognized and receive $20,000 each to support local physical activity initiatives.