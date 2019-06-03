LUND, B.C – The Village of Lund is hoping to build a new fire hall, which it plans to finance over the next 30 years.

According to a release from the qathet Regional District, the current fire hall is undersized and the structure is in a state of advanced deterioration.

The district plans to enter into an agreement with the Municipal Finance Authority to borrow funds for the construction, and over a 30 year period it will cost it up to $753,153,00.

Estimated annual loan payments for the 30-year term will be $49,940.

Manager of Emergency Services Ryan Toms says despite the high cost, a new fire hall is much needed.

“It’s really important to replace the older secondary hall in Lund, it was built back in the early-mid 70’s,” said Toms.

“The structure is failing and the foundation itself is collapsing, so the structure itself is in dire need of repairs and given the size of it, there is no option but to find a way to rebuild the fire hall.”

Toms added the hall is crucial for the delivery of fire service.

Because the proposed borrowing agreement is for more than five years, the regional district must obtain the approval of the electors in the Northside Fire Protection Local Service Area.

Any eligible elector within the area who objects to the new proposed bylaw and borrowing agreement may register his or her objection by signing an elector response form and returning it before Monday, July 8th.

Copies can be found at the Regional District office at #202 – 4675 Marine Avenue, Powell River, or by clicking here.