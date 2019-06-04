POWELL RIVER, B.C- The City of Powell River is encouraging residents to become the healthiest and most active community in Canada.

Through its Parks, Recreation and Culture Department, the city joined with communities

across the country for the first ever ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge, to compete for the designation as Canada’s Most Active Community.

Manager of Recreation, Neil Pukesh says Powell River is the perfect place to compete in the challenge.

“We’re fortunate to live in a community that has so many outdoor recreational opportunities that

we feel this initiative will draw people’s attention to the fact that being active and healthy can

happen for free right in your own backyard,” said Pukesh.

The program began on May 31st and will continue until Sunday, June 16th and you can track your activities with the ParticipACTION app.

The title of most active community will be given to the winner, along with $150,000 for local physical activity initiatives.

Five regional winners will also be recognized, and receive $20,000.