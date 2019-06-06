It was a busy week for the Powell River RCMP.

Between last Thursday and yesterday officers responded to a total of 117 calls. That included five assaults, seven thefts, four impaired driving cases, six mischief calls and four break and enters.

The calls included a single vehicle crash involving a truck and a bear. On Saturday around 12:49am officers were called to the scene on Highway 101 north of the Saltery Bay ferry terminal. The RCMP says the truck driver, which was also towing a trailer, swerved to avoid hitting the animal.

Both truck and trailer went off the road and ended up catching fire. The driver was able to escape with only minor injuries.

Another involved a stolen bicycle, but this wasn’t your average two-wheeler. It was a custom-made mountain bike worth more than $7,000.

The bike was stolen Tuesday around 4:00pm from the back of a parked truck on Joyce Avenue. It went missing when the owner made a brief pit stop at 7-11. The bike has a large Rock Shox fork, orange handlebars, large tires and a chrome frame.

That same day officers responded to a break-and-enter at the Capilano Highways compound on Alberni Street. Sometime between 4:00pm Monday and 10:00am Tuesday someone got into the building and made off with a number of tools worth more than $1,000.

If you know anything about this break and enter or the theft of the bicycle you’re asked to call the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).