Safeway to close for rebranding
Powell River Safeway (Bobby Fields, MyPowellRiverNow.com staff)
POWELL RIVER, B.C –Powell River is going to be down a grocery store come winter.
Safeway will be closing in November of this year and is expected to stay closed until spring. At that point the store is going to rebrand and reopen as a FreshCo.
Empire Company Limited plans to expand the new stores into Western Canada by converting approximately 25 per cent of its under performing Safeway and Sobeys locations.