The B.C. high school track and field championships were held May 30th and June 1st at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna. (Pexels.com)

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – What a weekend it was, for the Brooks Secondary track and field team.

Brooks’ Grade 11 and 12 athletes finished second among AA schools in the senior division at the B.C. high school track and field championships.

The event was held May 30th and June 1st at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna.

Brooks’ second place finish was a result that impressed one of the coaches, Scott Glaspey.

“Last year, we had only two seniors on our whole team and a whole bunch of juniors, that’s Grade 9 and 10. This year, we finished second in the senior division and were second in AA,” Glaspey said. “Most of those juniors moved up into senior where this competition is a little more fierce and we’re still second overall in the AA and that’s approximately 100 schools.”

The team brought home five medals, while 10 athletes made it to the finals of their respective competitions.

Based on student enrolment, Brooks is categorized as a AA school.

“Some really good results there,” said Dean Thorsell, another of the team’s coaches.

“Most (of our) seniors were grade 11 with the exception of Chris Fisher, our only Grade 12, so big things to come next year.”

Standouts include Samantha Barr, who won gold in the senior women’s 400m hurdles, outpacing Walnut Grove’s Prabhasha Wickramaarachchi for the B.C. title, and bronze in the senior women’s 100m hurdles.

Barr is a national team prospect.

Drew Sunberg was a silver medal winner in the men’s triple jump.

Sylena Klassen was a silver medalist in the Grade 8 girls triple jump.