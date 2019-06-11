Coastal Health has seen an increase in their measles vaccination rate following the recent outbreaks (Katja Fuhlert, Pixabay)

POWELL RIVER, B.C – The recent outbreak of measles has prompted more people in Powell River to get immunized.

Dr. Geoff McKee with Vancouver Coastal Health says the recent outbreaks have caused more kids to get the MMR vaccine.

“We’ve seen a considerable increase in the number of kids and community members vaccinated this year in Powell River, with a couple hundred of children vaccinated since the outbreak was first reported.”

McGee added that because Powell River is a smaller community, it makes it easier to provide the vaccine to members of the community.

“One unique part of the roll out in the small community like Powell River is that our staff are able to reach out directly to families, in addition to offering additional clinics.”

He also said when outbreaks such as the one in Vancouver happen, it can be a bit of a wake up call and is a good reminder to get vaccinated if you’re not up to date.

