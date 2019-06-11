wo public meetings will be held along eastern Vancouver Island later this week, as part of B.C.’s Budget 2020 consultation. (Sharon Vanhouwe, Vista Radio staff)

COURTENAY – Two public meetings will be held along eastern Vancouver Island later this week, as part of B.C.’s Budget 2020 consultation.

The public hearings will be held Thursday at the following locations:

In Courtenay from 8:00am to noon at The Westerly Hotel (1590 Cliffe Ave.), Courtenay Room

In Qualicum Beach from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Town of Qualicum Beach Civic Centre (747 Jones St.), Windsor Room

The meetings will involve the Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services, which invites people to meet with the committee to share their priorities and ideas on what should be in the next provincial budget.

The public can participate in person or by teleconference.

Register via the committee’s website: https://bcleg.ca/FGSbudget

Teleconference opportunities can be requested by calling: 250 356-2933 or 1-877-428-8337 (toll-free in B.C.)

The consultation closes at 5:00pm Friday, June 28th.

The committee intends to release its report on the consultation in late July or early August. For more details on the consultation, including the full public hearing schedule, visit the committee’s website: https://bcleg.ca/FGSbudget

Members of the committee are: