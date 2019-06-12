Photo of Powell River City Hall,( supplied by the City of Powell River/ courtesy the city's website)

POWELL RIVER, B.C – Property tax notices have been sent out, and the city is reminding people of the due date.

The City of Powell River says residents have until July 2nd to pay their property tax.

It has sent out tax notices this week and if you have not received your notice, you’re asked to contact city hall.

All unpaid taxes after the July 2nd deadline are subject to a 10 percent penalty.

You can pay your taxes by visiting your local bank, paying via mail, or in person at 6910 Duncan Street.

Residents can pay by cash, cheque or debit card.

Commercial water bills are also due on July 2nd.

If you have any questions email financecontact@powellriver.ca, or call the city at 604-485-8637.