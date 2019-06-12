POWELL RIVER, B.C – Jason Timothy Foulds is not criminally responsible for the shootings that led to the deaths of two people.

The Powell River Peak is reporting the decision came down today from the BC Supreme Court.

Foulds was accused of shooting Braxton Leask, Dylan Buckle, and Zane Hernandez in 2017. Leask and Buckle lost their lives in the shootings.

The court found that Foulds has a mental disorder.

The justice went over evidence from the doctor that diagnosed Foulds, which mentioned symptoms of schizophrenia.

The Peak reported that during the session, Justice Weatherill said Foulds had pleaded not guilty to the offences but did admit to the killings, and the third shooting.

Crown counsel Nick Barber told the Peak Foulds will now be under the control of the BC Review Board.