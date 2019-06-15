The Salish Raven is pictured at the Little River ferry terminal in Comox on October 7th, 2018. ( James Wood,MyComoxValleyNow.com Staff)

POWELL RIVER, B.C – Travellers taking the Comox to Powell River ferry on June 29th could see more traffic than usual.

The 2019 PRISMA Festival wraps up at the end of the month, and BC Ferries is reminding passengers that the sailings on June 29th could be busier than normal.

Those travelling that day should expect heavy traffic on the 9:55am sailing from Comox, and the 5:15pm sailing departing Powell River.

BC Ferries advises passengers to book ahead and to keep an eye on the sailing schedules.

