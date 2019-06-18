POWELL RIVER, B.C – North Vancouver Island Traffic Services issued over 100 tickets during a traffic blitz in Powell River.

Based in Campbell River, the service travelled to Powell River for two days.

The officer in charge of Island District Traffic Services, Inspector Tim Walton, says it was shocking to see most of the tickets issued, were for seatbelt violations.

“The days of thinking that you don’t need to bother with a seat belt for a quick trip around town are long past,” police continue to attend crashes where those who wore seatbelts survived and those who did not, died in a crash.”

Overall 67 seat belt violations were issued, seven tickets for various cannabis infractions and there were two 90 day vehicle impounds for impaired driving.

BC RCMP Traffic Services reminds drivers to be safe on roads and to obey speed limits, wear your seatbelt, drive sober and distraction-free.