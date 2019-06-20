A break and enter in Powell River is under investigation.

That was just one of the 117 total calls the RCMP responded to in the last week in the area.

The RCMP says it happened on Tuesday in the 4400 block of Ontario Street. Sometime around 3:30am that morning an unknown person went onto the property and removed a lock from a storage area. The person then stole a variety of fishing equipment worth more than $4,000.

In another incident, a 77-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a police officer. The RCMP says an officer tried to stop a vehicle on Alberni Street because of a burnt out tail light.

The vehicle refused to stop and instead drove on until coming to a stop at a home on Harvie Avenue. The RCMP says police approached the man, but he was showing signs of impairment and is accused of hitting an officer in the face.

The incident is still under investigation.