Powell River is celebrating Canada's birthday from 3:00 to 10:30pm at Willingdon Beach. (stock photo)

Powell River, B.C. – The City of Powell River is having a Canada Day party, and everyone’s invited.

Monday’s celebration is being held at from 3:00 to 10:00pm at Willingdon Beach.

It will include local food and sales booths, two bouncy castles, a petting zoo, a watermelon-eating contest, face painting, a jouster and live music and entertainment.

The ORCA bus will be at the beach from 2:00 to 5:00pm.

The event will be capped by a fireworks display at 10:15pm.