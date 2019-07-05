After a short delay, the overdose prevention service in Powell River has opened.

Originally set to open in June, there were some setbacks, including a break-in. The facility, which is the first of its kind in Vancouver Coastal Health’s jurisdiction outside of Vancouver, opened last night.

The project is a partnership between the Powell River Community Action Team and Vancouver Coastal Health. The fatal overdose rates in Powell River are the second highest in the entire VCH region.

Last year, BC Emergency Health Services reported 76 calls for overdose in Powell River. As of May 26th this year, there have been 26 calls for overdose. VCH says those numbers don’t capture all opioid overdoses in the community and may also include cases of alcohol intoxication and poisonings.

The overdose prevention service is in a structure in a lot on Joyce Avenue near Duncan Street. It’s open from 7:00am to 9:00am and 5:00pm to 8:00pm Thursdays and Fridays and from 3:00pm to 8:00pm on Saturday and Sundays.