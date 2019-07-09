Chretien expected to be “all right” after going to hospital in Hong Kong

Former Prime Minister Jean Chretien is currently hospitalized in Hong Kong as a precaution. According to The Canadian Press, Chretien felt poorly when he arrived in the semi-independent nation. The former Prime Minister was there for the trade and Economic Relations Forum. A Hong Kong official says he expects Chretien to be “all right.”

Plan to inform public of election interference still lacking details

Any serious meddling attempts during Fall’s federal election will become public knowledge according to a new plan. CTV News reports it is still unknown what level of interference it will take to go public or what details will be released. The plan is called the Critical Election Incident Public Protocol and will be overseen by five senior-level non-political government officials.

Physicians want to make misuse of term “family medicine” illegal

Doctors want the term “family medicine” protected legally so non-professionals can’t misuse it. According to CBC News, an association representing almost 40,000 physicians held a poll for its members. Just under 4,500 responded with more than 90 percent supporting the idea of protecting the term legally.