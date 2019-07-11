Nearly three dozen passengers suffer minor injuries after Air Canada flight forced to land

One passenger aboard an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Australia that experienced sudden turbulence says it was terrifying — and “quite intense.”

Another told a local television station in Honolulu that the sudden drop came out of nowhere and passengers who didn’t have their seatbelts fastened hit the roof. Nearly three dozen passengers suffered minor injuries, prompting the jet to make an emergency landing in Honolulu.

Northern premiers want more action on reducing greenhouse gases

Northern premiers say they expect provinces to do their part when it comes to reducing greenhouse gases.

The leaders brought up the issue in Saskatoon at the annual meeting of Canada’s premiers. Yukon Premier Sandy Silver told reporters his territory successfully negotiated a carbon pricing system with Ottawa and that anyone running for political leadership better have a plan to deal with climate change.

Prime Minister Trudeau says more work needs to be done to protect environment

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau concedes there is more work to do to sell Canadians on his vision for fighting climate change.

Trudeau said it’s clear most Canadians deeply care about the environment but he said that desire hasn’t always translated to voting for governments that will take strong action. The prime minister said progress had been made on many fronts during his mandate, including the environment, but that the election of a Conservative government this fall would be a setback.