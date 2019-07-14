The Powell River Logger Sports are back for the fourth year. (Free Photos, Pixabay)

POWELL RIVER, BC – In one weekend, loggers have the chance to shine.

The Powell River Logger Sports were back for the fourth year at the Willingdon Beach campsite.

Logger Sports has loggers competing in several events throughout the weekend. Events include axe throwing, tree climbing, races, and many more.

Powell River mayor Dave Formosa says the city is fortunate to have the event.

“It’s a great event for Powell River, there’s always something happening at Willingdon Beach. We go from one event to the other and this is just a great worldwide participant event that we can be proud of and just keep things rolling along here in Powell River,” Mayor Formosa said.

Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons says it’s good to get the Logger Sports back after a long break.

He adds it didn’t seem like there was a break at all because of residents’ support.

“I think the people of Powell River just embraced it again. It sort of almost had a rebirth and it’s more popular than ever,” Simons said.

Participants came from all over the province, across the country, and even from other countries.