As the forestry strike goes on for most, some are back to work this week.

The Labour Relations Board ruled that the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 didn’t go through the proper procedures for Mount Sicker Lumber Company Limited, Island Forest Company Limited, and Big Lake Logging Limited employees.

That means the strike action was invalidated for about 100 workers, while another roughly 2,500 are still on the picket lines. The board said the union, for those workers, didn’t do things like give a 72-hour strike notice and didn’t properly include workers in the strike vote.

In the meantime, Western Forest Products and the USW seem to be at an impasse as the strike enters its third week. Both sides have expressed interest in mediation, but have yet to agree on a mediator.

Last week the BC Federation of Labour announced a “hot edict” on Western Forest Products in a show of solidarity with the USW. That means BCFED members and its affiliated unions have been asked to no longer handle WFP coastal lumber, log and wood products.

BCFED says over 2,600 Steelworkers employed by WFP on Vancouver Island are on strike ”to save their pensions, seniority rights and long-term disability from being cut by the company.”