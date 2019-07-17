The Hemlock loop is being dismantled (supplied by the City of Powell River)

Removal of the Hemlock loop road starts next week.

The city is getting to work on the Agricultural Land Commission’s Remediation Order. The ALC ruled the road was built on protected agricultural land without proper permission.

Powell River city hall first applied to have the road retroactively approved and was denied. City appealed the denial, but the appeal was also rejected, with the ALC giving Powell River until the end of August to have the road removed.

The work begins on Monday. As of that day the Hemlock loop road will be shut down to through traffic.

Both the upper and lower sections of Hemlock Street will become dead ends and permanent signs at both entrances indicating no through road will be installed. The city says it plans to reuse or recycle the materials and street lights as much as possible for future projects.

Emergency access between the two sections of Hemlock Street will be built on a 5.5 metre wide Utility / Access Right of Way that will also be used as a turnaround road for public works equipment such as garbage and snow removal trucks.

The city expects the total cost of removing the Hemlock loop to be about $100,000. Council has discussed whether or not to pursue a reimbursement claim from Timberlane Estates for that money. It’s decided not to based on the city’s role in approving the subdivision plans, overseeing the road’s construction and confidential legal advice.

The city expects the removal of the Hemlock loop road to take up to two weeks to finish.