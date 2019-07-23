Powell River Villa is getting a new president.

Jamie Zroback has resigned after 21 years with the soccer club. Over that time he served as player, coach and executive.

The team says Zroback guided the organization through some tough times following the successes of the 80’s and 90’s.

“He deserves a huge vote of thanks for the sometimes thankless task and hours spent working hard to keep Powell River going as a viable, competitive and respected member of the Vancouver Island Soccer League and overseeing the club’s return to Division One after several tough seasons in Div 2 and 3.”

On the pitch, Villa will play its first game in front of the new stand at Timberlane in an exhibition game on August 10th against Comox Valley United. Following this, the club will take part in a four-team tournament in Comox scheduled to include Courtenay, Campbell River and Nanaimo.