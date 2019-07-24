A proposed 34-unit affordable seniors apartment building is proposed for the southwest corner of the vacant Joyce Avenue. (supplied by the City of Powell River)

A seniors rental apartment building is taking shape on Joyce Avenue.

City council members recently approved a permit amendment to relocate the proposed Sunset Homes 34-unit facility.

The complex is planned for the southwest corner of the vacant Joyce Avenue.

The 2.3-acre site once housed a portion of Max Cameron High School.

It is now vacant and owned by Powell River Sunset Homes Society.

Subject conditions include an amended engineering site plan, a landscape plan to be approved by the director of planning services, and a stormwater management plan approved by the manager of engineering.

Last April, city staff presented a development permit application for the complex.

Due to cost issues, the applicant wants to relocate the building.

This move would reduce the length of the interior access road required.

The applicant also wants to reduce the number of parking stalls proposed in their initial submission from 68 to 46.

The city says both changes will reduce the cost of on-site infrastructure and make the project more viable.

A city report says the relocation of the building and reduction of on-site infrastructure will have no impact on the proposed development in terms of the development permit guidelines.

The form and character of the building are the same as originally proposed and only its location will change.

Second, the new location is street-oriented which meets the intent of the guidelines.

The biggest changes will be to the site works which include parking, interior access roads and landscaping.