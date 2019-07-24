Powell River now has its first family care and walk-in clinic.

The Powell River Medical Clinic opened its doors this week and is the first one to open in the community.

Dr.Alex Marchenko says it’s nice to have a new clinic in the area.

“It’s probably the only brand new clinic we have that opened from scratch, everything is brand new, new equipment, new software.”

The clinic will also be the first one in the community to introduce an online booking option, which allows patients to book an appointment without calling the clinic directly.

The clinic does have to wait for patient charts to be transferred, so Marchenko says that option likely won’t be available until December.

He adds that the website will also have a walk-in wait time, which will help patients decide whether to come in right away or to choose a different day to visit.

The Powell River Medical Clinic is located at 4280 Joyce Avenue, and if you want to book an appointment or check wait times, visit the website here.