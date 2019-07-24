RCMP investigating break and enter
RCMP cruiser (supplied by Alberta RCMP)
Powell River RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter in the 4300 block of Padgett Road on Sunday.
It’s one of the 126 calls RCMP received last week.
Police believe that sometime between 1:30 Saturday and 9:00am on Sunday a glass door was broken, allowing someone access into a garage.
It is unknown if anything was stolen from inside the garage at this time.
On Saturday RCMP were conducting roadblocks along Arbutus Avenue when they stopped a vehicle driven by a 46-year-old female.
Police say she showed signs of impairment and admitted to consuming liquor.
She provided a breath sample and it registered a fail on the screening device.
The woman has been issued a 90-day driving prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.
A man who stole an iPhone has been charged with theft after video surveillance caught him in the act.
RCMP says on Sunday at approximately 12:00pm it responded to a report of a stolen iPhone at a business along Joyce Avenue.
Police reviewed surveillance video which led to the identification of a suspect.
The 30-year-old male is facing charges of theft under $5000 and possession of break-in instruments.
He will remain in jail until next Tuesday when he will appear in court by video.
If you have information on these crimes, call the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.