Powell River RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter in the 4300 block of Padgett Road on Sunday.

It’s one of the 126 calls RCMP received last week.

Police believe that sometime between 1:30 Saturday and 9:00am on Sunday a glass door was broken, allowing someone access into a garage.

It is unknown if anything was stolen from inside the garage at this time.

On Saturday RCMP were conducting roadblocks along Arbutus Avenue when they stopped a vehicle driven by a 46-year-old female.

Police say she showed signs of impairment and admitted to consuming liquor.

She provided a breath sample and it registered a fail on the screening device.

The woman has been issued a 90-day driving prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

A man who stole an iPhone has been charged with theft after video surveillance caught him in the act.

RCMP says on Sunday at approximately 12:00pm it responded to a report of a stolen iPhone at a business along Joyce Avenue.

Police reviewed surveillance video which led to the identification of a suspect.

The 30-year-old male is facing charges of theft under $5000 and possession of break-in instruments.

He will remain in jail until next Tuesday when he will appear in court by video.

If you have information on these crimes, call the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.