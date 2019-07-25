North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney talks about the highs and lows of the latest Parliamentary session, and what she hopes to accomplish after the election. (supplied by Rachel Blaney's office)

Powell River’s MP is in town tomorrow night, to talk about climate change.

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney is hosting fellow NDP MP Peter Julian at the Powell River Library.

Julian who is the MP for New Westminster-Burnaby, kicked off his B.C. tour this week to advocate for his Green New Deal legislation.

The tour will include stops in Courtenay tonight and Powell River tomorrow.

In April, Julian tabled Motion 232 in the House of Commons, calling on Parliamentarians to support a Canadian Green New Deal.

It remains the first and only legislation before the House of Commons advocating for a Green New Deal.

The motion has based the resolution submitted in the US Congress by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York and Senator Ed Markey from Massachusetts.

Lawmakers in countries around the world are currently looking into introducing similar legislation.

“The Green New Deal is the call for an ambitious government-led mobilization to make the investments necessary to stop climate change and profound income inequality,” Julian said.

“By making public investments in renewable energy, housing retrofits, and electric vehicles, we can drastically reduce our carbon emissions while creating well-paying, unionized jobs. The Green New Deal is about saving our planet while making sure that Canadians, especially, workers in carbon-heavy twilight industries, are given good job opportunities in our new green economy.”

Julian’s motion specifies that Green New Deal will respect agreements, treaties and meaningful reconciliation with First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people, and must be developed in collaboration with civil society including labour unions, worker cooperatives, academia, and businesses.

Julian’s Green New Deal tour will also be encouraging Canadians to share their vision for what change could look like under a Green New Deal.

“We know we have a climate emergency in our country and that we can’t wait any longer to take meaningful action, but no action will be possible or successful if it worsens inequality and makes life harder for every day Canadians. Climate justice requires social justice,” Blaney said.

“I look forward to joining Peter and members of our community for this critical conversation.”

Tonight’s event gets underway at 6:00pm.