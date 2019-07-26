Terrain teens accused in B.C. murders entering described as bug-infested

Police believe they are getting close to finding the two teens suspected of killing three people in B.C. The search has now extended to the harsh wilderness around the town of Gillam Manitoba. The terrain is described as full of bugs and swamps, making it near impossible to escape. There have been two confirmed sightings of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky and 19-year-old Kam McLeod in Gillam over the past week.

Supreme Court upholds turning civilian offences into military ones for members

Canadian military members charged with serious crimes still won’t have the right to a civilian jury. That was the decision handed down by the Supreme Court of Canada. It passed five votes to two that turning serious civilian offences into military ones will remain constitutional. The military court of appeal argued that members should have the right to trials by jury.

Altered American seal depicted at Trump speech

A video team member was fired after projecting the eagle on the American seal clutching golf clubs instead of arrows. The White House claimed it didn’t know the altered image would be displayed as President Donald Trump took the stage for a speech at Turning Point USA’s teen summit. A spokesperson said they didn’t see the seal beforehand.