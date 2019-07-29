Photo of the invasive Japanese knotweed plant( Supplied by City of Powell River)

Powell River is offering residents grants up to $150 to get rid of Japanese knotweed plants on their properties.

It says it wants to get rid of the aggressive and damaging plant from properties before it becomes a huge problem.

Residents can hire a qualified contractor with a knotweed pesticide use permit to get rid of the plants or you can do it yourself.

The city says if you remove the plants yourself, however, you won’t qualify for the $150 grant.

Powell River council describes the Japanese plant as thuggish, ferocious, invasive, a concrete buster and an indestructible scourge.

It’s impossible to kill by cutting it down or digging it up as it grows back even more aggressively.

According to the Invasive Council of BC, it is one of the 100 worst invasive plant species identified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and a top-ten invasive species for control in BC.

Applications for the City’s knotweed program are available at the Recreation Complex, City Hall and on the Parks, Recreation and Culture website here.

To learn more about the knotweed removal program, visit the city’s website.