Safety of civilian pilots recruited to help find dangerous fugitives is being questioned

Concerns are rising over police using civilian aircraft to help the Northern Manitoba manhunt efforts. The RCMP is expanding the search for two teens suspected of killing three people in B.C. CTV News reported that there are concerns because civilian pilots don’t have armour or tactical training to evade or protect them from bullets.

Application information the majority of compromised date in Capital One hack

It turns out those with Capital One credit cards aren’t the only ones at risk of the recent hack, but also anyone who applied for one. The company said information from applications over the last 14 years made up the majority of compromised data. About 6 million Canadians and 100 million Americans are said to be affected by the hack.

A new ICBC program will rewards drivers with good habits

Up to 5,000 newer drivers could earn gift cards by signing up to have their habits on the road monitored. The ICBC is looking for drivers with less than four years’ experience to take part in the telemetrics project. A monitor is installed below the review mirror and records speeds, braking habits and distracted driving. Rewards will be given based on what the driver scores.

Pregnant women who work more than 40 hours a week more likely to miscarry

The chances of miscarriages are higher in women who work nights or longer shifts. A report from the University of Alberta looked at studies researching almost 200,000 women. It showed those who worked over 40 hours a week were almost 40 per cent more likely to have a miscarriage. Those who worked regular night shifts were just over 20 per cent more likely to miscarry.

Higher than normal rains starving reindeer in the Arctic

Climate change is being blamed for the deaths of around 200 reindeer found on a group of islands in the Arctic. The Norwegian Polar Institute said they have been following the animals for four decades and have never seen this many starve to death. Unseasonably high rains have caused ice to freeze over vegetation the reindeer would normally eat.