Liberals hope campaign training will help win federal election

Over 200 liberal candidates are in Ottawa to learn how to campaign leading up to October’s federal election. Justin Trudeau spoke to the group and said Canadians have a choice between cuts and prosperity. Liberals hope the training will allow party members to get off to the right start and have a strong campaign with voters hitting the polls in just over 80 days.

February 2020 is the date Sobey’s will stop one-use plastic bags

Shoppers of a popular Canadian grocery chain will be forced to bring their own bags or use paper ones starting next year. Sobey’s will start phasing out the one-use plastic bags in February. The company said it made the decision after being pressured by customers and staff to use fewer plastics. Canadians go through hundreds of millions of grocery bags each year.

Trump changing rules to allow U.S. citizens to access Canadian pharmaceuticals.

Americans will get access to lower-cost Canadian pharmaceuticals. The Trump administration said it is setting up a system that will counteract the long-standing ban. It doesn’t come without opposition though. Previous administrations sided with the pharmaceutical industry, saying importation could open the doors for counterfeit medication.