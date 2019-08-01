Madrone Environmental Services consultant Thomas Elliot [left] and Shawn Glosslee Excavating site foreman, Steve Orchitson. (Supplied by the City of Powell River)

The Hemlock Street construction project is complete

The city wrapped up work to remediate a section of the street to comply with an order from the Agricultural Land Commission.

The ALC ordered the City to remove the road, commonly known as the ‘Hemlock loop’, and return the property to similar or better agricultural capability.

The work isn’t done quite yet, though.

The city must still complete an application to remove the statutory right of way from the Land Title and Survey Authority of BC.

The work was finished on Tuesday, well ahead of the August 31st deadline imposed by the commission.

The asphalt, concrete curbing, fill for road structure, lighting and wiring in the area of the loop was removed.

Hemlock Street is now split between an upper and lower section.

5.5-metre-wide access for emergency and public works vehicles will be built between the two dead-end sections on an existing utility right of way.

Hemlock is no longer a through road.

It formerly connected Brooks Secondary School to Timberlane Park.

All the work was overseen by the City’s consultant, Madrone Environmental Services.

Thomas Elliot, an environmental professional with Madrone, will provide a report to the ALC by Sept. 30 to show the work has been done in accordance with the order.

Shaun Gloslee Excavating was contracted by the City to do the removal.

The removal of the road started July 22nd and finished one week ahead of schedule.

What remains is some levelling, cleanup, permanent signage and compacting a pathway.

The seeding of the area will begin in the fall.