She is the new Wildsafe BC coordinator for the region.

From July to November 30, Kirkaldy will be involved in a number of initiatives including education programs, training sessions and outreach at various events.

She says WildSafeBC is the provincial leader in preventing conflict with wildlife through collaboration, education and community solutions.

Kirkaldy also says that in Powell River, where bears are everywhere its important to keep your garbage secure from all wildlife.

If you come into conflict with an animal, call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

For further information on reducing human-wildlife conflict visit https://wildsafebc.com.