Police say items linked to murder suspects from British Columbia found

RCMP in northern Manitoba say they have found several items linked to two murder suspects from British Columbia.

Mounties did not say what the items are but that they were found on the shore of the Nelson River after police searched the area near Gillam over the weekend. It came after a damaged aluminum boat was discovered there Friday. The area has been the focus for more than a week in the hunt for Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod who are suspects in the killings of three people last month in northern B.C.

Ottawa announces money to fight exploitation of children online

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has announced municipal police forces will get $15-million to fight the exploitation of children online.

The Liberal government committed about $22-million over three years to the cause in this year’s federal budget. The majority of the spending will go to local police internet child exploitation units.

Electric vehicles selling well in Canada since rebate announced

Transport Canada data shows more than 14,000 electric vehicles were purchased nationwide during the first three months of the federal government’s new rebate program.

On May 1, Ottawa began offering rebates of up to $5,000 on the purchase of some electric vehicles.