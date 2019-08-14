A French athlete has set a new record for running the Sunshine Coast Trail in Powell River.

The Powell River Peak is reporting Christophe Le Saux ran the trail’s 170 kilometre distance and 7,500 metre elevation in just 28 hours and 56 minutes. He set the record last Wednesday.

It was just one part of Le Saux’s goal of running records times across the world. Calling it the Seven Wild Trails, he’s looking to set marks on five continents in seven countries. The Powell River run was the sixth. The seventh attempt will happen in the Alps.