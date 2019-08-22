Surrey gets green light to move to municipal police force

B.C. has given Surrey’s move from the RCMP to a municipal police force the nod of approval.

To help with the transition, the province says it has created a joint team to “ensure all key issues are addressed and all complex details are in place to facilitate an orderly transition.” Former B.C. Attorney General Wally Oppal has been appointed chair of the new committee with April 2021 is the planned start date for the new force.

U.S. Secretary of State in Ottawa to meet with Prime Minister Trudeau

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China’s detention of two Canadians is not morally similar in any respect to Canada’s arrest of a Chinese tech executive at Washington’s request.

Pompeo was in Ottawa Thursday for meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland in advance of this weekend’s G-7 summit in France. Earlier Thursday, China said the fate of the two men as well as the increasing difficulties in China-Canada relations is Canada’s fault and is linked to the detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Canada gets a failing grade on climate action

The Climate Action Network’s latest report card gives Canada a failing grade.

The international network of more than 13-hundred climate groups puts Canada at the bottom of the list of G-7 countries. It says Canada is not on track to meet even its own stated climate goals, let alone those of the Paris climate change agreement.

Defence chief speaks out on member allegedly tied to hate group

Defence chief General Jonathan Vance has spoken publicly for the first time about a Manitoba reservist allegedly tied to a neo-Nazi group.

He says the Forces knew about Master Corporal Patrik Mathews back in April before the media got wind of it. Mathews met with local commanders and Vance says he then applied to leave the Forces, he has not been arrested or charged with any crime.