One of the new parking meters (Supplied by the City of Powell River)

New parking meters have been installed at several city-owned lots.

The meters were installed Monday at both the North Harbour lower and upper parking lots, the Wharfinger office, Mowat Bay and the Powell River Airport. The city says the new machines are replacing ageing ones that don’t operate consistently anymore.

The parking rate will stay the same at five dollars a day for all of the lots. The city says bylaw officers will continue patrolling the lots daily.

It also adds that North Harbour Annual Moorage contract holders receive parking for free, but they must still display their parking pass in their vehicle or they will receive a ticket.