Image of a drone similar to the one Enns will be teaching about. (Supplied by City of Powell River)

Jordan Enns, owner of Effective UAV Solutions will be hosting an information session to learn about drones.

Enns says With more drones in the air and more Government of Canada safety regulations put in place many people, including drone pilots, don’t know the rules.

“This is a very exciting time in our industry in the way unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology is advancing and Transport Canada is having to catch up, It’s not about just taking a drone out of the box and flying without being aware of the laws.”

The information session will cover topics such as how to obtain a drone pilot certificate, how to register a drone, how to research no-fly zone areas, and how to fly safely and legally, not only in Powell River but anywhere in Canada.

The Dos and Dont’s of Drones is on Saturday, September 14th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the Powell River Public Library. Admission is free.